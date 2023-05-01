Free Landfill Day 2023 - Design 1

The landfill will be open all day and dumping will be free of charge on Saturday, May 20, from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm.  The address of the landfill is 12211 Trap Club Road in Eckert.

Items that will not be accepted:

  • Electronics
  • Mattresses or box springs
  • Appliances
  • Tires
  • Commercial loads
  • Batteries
  • Oil

Please call the landfill at 970-835-7999 with any question or for more information.

 

