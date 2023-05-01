The landfill will be open all day and dumping will be free of charge on Saturday, May 20, from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm. The address of the landfill is 12211 Trap Club Road in Eckert.
Items that will not be accepted:
- Electronics
- Mattresses or box springs
- Appliances
- Tires
- Commercial loads
- Batteries
- Oil
Please call the landfill at 970-835-7999 with any question or for more information.
