The USDA Forest Service’s Rocky Mountain Region recently recognized Daris Matos, Assistant Forest Engineer for the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests for her innovative and impactful contributions to forest engineering in 2022.
Matos was selected as the 2022 Technical Engineer of the Year. This esteemed accolade recognizes employees who demonstrate exceptional engineering leadership and support for Forest Service infrastructure, ecosystem and resource management.
With an illustrious career as an engineer with the U.S. Forest Service spanning 20 years, Daris consistently delivers innovative solutions to complex engineering challenges and demonstrates outstanding contributions to the field. In addition, Daris mentors aspiring engineers on the GMUG National Forests, sharing her knowledge and experiences to inspire future engineering innovators. When asked about her career in engineering, Matos explains that her favorite component is solving problems and being creative with the solutions.
"Daris' expertise and pursuit of excellence make her truly deserving of this prestigious honor," said Curtis Cross, GMUG Engineering and Minerals Staff Officer. "She consistently demonstrates exceptional commitment to public service. Her innovation and leadership are valuable resources to the GMUG and our local communities. We extend our heartfelt congratulations on this well-deserved recognition."
Matos' selection of the Regional 2022 Technical Engineer of the Year award will automatically nominate her for participation in the Forest Service National Engineer of the Year competition.
