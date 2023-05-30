Applications must be received by 4:30 p.m. (MST) Aug. 15, 2023
The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests are seeking proposals for a concessionaire to provide high-quality public services in the operations and maintenance of over 60 campgrounds, group camps, cabins and associated recreation sites on the forest. Recreation sites being offered in this prospectus are located on all five ranger districts.
An electronic copy of the prospectus can be found at Sam.gov, the official U.S. Government system for contract opportunities. The prospectus includes details of the recreation sites, permit terms and application instructions.
The GMUG provides a broad range of quality recreational opportunities and experiences for visitors around the world. The concession program represents one means of delivering recreation opportunities to the public and providing business opportunities to those interested in managing recreation sites on the forest.
“The special use permit currently in place expires at the end of 2023, and we are encouraging all interested parties to review the prospectus and consider submitting a proposal,” said Julie Jackson, GMUG Assistant Recreation Program Manager.
Complete written applications must be received by 4:30 p.m., Aug. 15, 2023. Anyone interested in this opportunity is encouraged to apply. A site visit is planned July 10 – 14, 2023 for potential applicants. To RSVP, or for questions about the prospectus, contact Julie Jackson, GMUG Assistant Recreation Program Manager, at (970) 250-9498 or julie.jackson@usda.gov.
