The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests announce the upcoming retirement of Peggy Dobie, contract specialist after 35 years of federal service and nearly 29 years assigned to the GMUG, effective Dec. 31, 2022.
Dobie’s distinguished career began as a clerk typist for the Bureau of Land Management in 1987 before becoming a U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service employee in 1988. Since then, she’s worked in several capacities including Information Receptionist, Business Management Assistant, Resource Assistant, Dispatcher (wildland fire), Buying Team (wildland fire) and for the GMUG, located on the Gunnison Ranger District. In 2017, Peggy accepted a contract specialist promotion to the Regional Office where she worked with all Region 2 forests. Peggy completes her federal career as the contract specialist for the U.S. Forest Service Washington Office working within regions 1, 2 and 4 since 2020.
“Peggy has been integral to our successes over the years and such a wonderful employee and member of the team,” said Dayle Funka, District Ranger for the Gunnison Ranger District. “Her knowledge, commitment to the mission and values of the Agency and her love for customer service and land management are irreplaceable. We wish her the best in her retirement.”
Peggy and her husband Andy plan to continue to reside in Gunnison. Together, they will enjoy more time with their grandchildren and recreating the great state of Colorado. Future plans include touring and camping all over the country. During quiet times at home, Peggy will submerge herself in quilting, crafts, furniture refurbishing and her garden.
