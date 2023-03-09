The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests’ Ouray Ranger District in partnership with the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety is seeking public comments for the Ironton Abandoned Mine Lands (AML) Physical Safety Closures Project. This project proposes to close 22 inactive mine openings along U.S. Highway 550–Red Mountain Pass, National Forest System Road (NFSR) #886–Corkscrew road and NFSR #887–Grey Copper road, approximately 7 miles south of Ouray, Colorado. The project is currently planned for summer 2023.
Closure methods for this project may include backfill, metal grate, cable net, bulkhead, polyurethane foam and grated corrugated steel pipe installations. The closures will eliminate safety hazards to the public, while preserving natural and cultural resources. Bat-friendly slot gates or exclusionary methods will be used at all sites considered to have potential for bat roosting habitat.
Comments may be:
Emailed to: Lindsey.Binder@usda.gov.
Mailed to: Ouray Ranger District, Attn: Lindsey Binder, 2505 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose, CO
81401.
Delivered to the Ouray Ranger District during business hours, Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Faxed to 970-240-5367.
Comments for the Ironton AML Physical Safety Closures Project will be accepted through March 31, 2023. For additional information contact Lindsey Binder at (970) 318-6516, or Lindsey.Binder@usda.gov. A full project description can be found at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=63597.
