The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests’ Norwood Ranger District is seeking public comment on a proposal to continue site improvements at the Alta Lakes Recreation Area. Located in a high-alpine basin approximately 13 miles south of Telluride, Colorado in San Miguel County, the project area includes Alta Lakes, Gold King Basin, Wild Boy Lake and National Forest System Road #632—Alta Lakes Road.
The purpose of this proposal is to address present and future impacts from recreation. The proposed improvements will reduce natural resource degradation by managing visitor impacts and sanitation issues. Proposed site improvements include, the construction of two dispersed camping loops and day-use parking areas, vault restrooms, trail and road improvements, visitor sign enhancement and riparian habitat restoration.
“The combination of significant year-after-year increases in visitation has created a situation that under our current management strategy is not sustainable,” said Norwood District Ranger Megan Eno. “Our goal is to maximize recreation opportunities while minimizing unwanted impacts to the sensitive, high-alpine environment surrounding the Alta Lakes Recreation Area.”
For detailed information on the proposed site improvements visit the project website. Public comments must be received by March 2, 2023.
Comments may be:
Submitted online at: Alta Lakes site improvement commenting platform
Mailed or hand delivered to: Norwood Ranger District, Attn: Megan Eno, P.O. Box 388,
Norwood, CO 81423
Emailed to: Megan.Eno@usda.gov
Faxed to: (970) 327-4854, Attn: Megan Eno
Oral comments can be provided by calling the Norwood Ranger District at (970) 327-4261
