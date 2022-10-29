It’s time for another spectacular Sweet Adelines show! Grand Mesa A Cappella Sweet Adelines is proud to present, Stars & Stripes USO Show. Join us as we celebrate Veteran’s Day with this USO themed show featuring Grand Mesa A Cappella Chorus along with many guest performers. See headliner, DeJaVu, a comedic singing group. Additional performers include Bookcliff Barbershop Harmony Chorus, Canyon Grand, Steppin’ Up!, Somethin’ Cookin’, Harmonic Junction, CMU Scholarship Winner Cassie Knight and Drummer extraordinaire, Nolan Quinn. Bring the entire family and come join in the fun!
Sunday, November 13th at 3:00 p.m., CMU Love Recital Hall, Grand Junction, CO
Tickets: $5 Veterans, $15, Adults, $12 Seniors (65+)/Students (13-18), $5 Children, Infants no charge. Advance Tickets At: Western Anglers Fly Shop, Ropers Music, Sarah’s Salon or call 970.241.5438 press 1. Tickets at the door $2 more.
Women age 18 and up are invited to join Grand Mesa A Cappella Chorus. We have a place for your voice in our chorus. See www.grandmesaacappella.com for additional information.
