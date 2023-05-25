Thanks to the folks at Cedaredge’s New Hope Evangelical Free Church, inclement weather proved to be no obstacle for an intrepid group of pickleball players. This winter, the church opened its doors—and its floors—to the Grand Mesa Picklers and the group couldn’t be happier.
The church too is pleased with the arrangement.
New Hope’s new facilities were nearing completion last fall when members of the local pickleball league asked about using the church’s full-sized gymnasium which is stripe-marked for indoor basketball, volleyball, and three pickleball courts.
Dave Williams, senior pastor at New Hope, indicated that the church never intended the gymnasium to be used “just for us. It’s a blessing for the community,” he said. He praised the pickleball group for their care of the facility and their enthusiasm. “They’re a fun group,” he said.
As many as seventy individuals belong to the pickleball group which currently gathers for friendly competition on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon.
The Grand Mesa Picklers will continue to use the gym through the month of May when they will return to an outdoor facility in the Cedaredge Town Park. Tennis courts there have been stripe-marked for pickleball, but the group is hoping the courts will be resurfaced and otherwise improved before June.
The group feels that the current outdoor surface is rough in places. They maintain that there are several dead spots and that a bordering cement wall poses a hazard to players. The group is optimistic that the park courts will be improved.
Meanwhile, they’re enjoying the indoor courts at New Hope and the church is more than willing to welcome them back in autumn.
