The Grand Mesa Visitor Center will open for the summer, May 26, 2023. The visitor center will be open every day through the last Sunday in September, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Visitors can purchase maps and Recreation Passes (Annual, Senior and Access Passes). Forest Service fuelwood permits will be available for the 2023 season. Helpful staff are available during the summer season to answer questions, provide education on the new interactive Google Earth display and the latest interpretive additions.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service, would like to remind visitors to recreate responsibly when visiting the forest and respect the resource. Do not drive on wet and muddy side roads creating resource damage, adhere to Forest regulations, demonstrate camping etiquette, be bear aware and practice Leave No Trace principles.
For a complete list of campgrounds on the Forest, opening and closing dates, and reservation fees, visit our website. Campers are asked to observe general camping etiquette including following all posted rules in campgrounds, respecting quiet hours and leaving campsites clean for the next visitor.
Seasonal trail and wilderness crews are out and active on the forest clearing trails and beginning to work on summer projects that are accessible. Visitors can expect to encounter crews working in the vicinity of where they are recreating. If you come across a downed tree or other issues on a trail, campground or overlook, report it to your local Ranger Station. For more information about camping and recreation on the Grand Mesa National Forest, call the Grand Valley Ranger District at (970) 242-8211.
Remember to Leave No Trace
It is up to all of us to minimize our impact, to travel softly, leaving no trace of our visit so that future generations can enjoy these special places we all love. Help to protect your national forests by following the 7 Leave No Trace Principles:
Plan ahead and prepare.
Travel and camp on durable surfaces.
Dispose of waste properly.
Leave what you find.
Minimize campfire impacts.
Respect wildlife.
- Be considerate of other visitors.
For more information on current fire restrictions, conditions and recreation opportunities, visit the forest website or www.westslopefireinformation.com. Connect with us or follow us on social media (Twitter and Facebook).
