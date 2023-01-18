First blog post released Jan. 9—Alpine Tunnel and Palisade Wall restoration
The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests in partnership with the National Forest Foundation (NFF) announce the release of the first in a series of blog posts crafted by NFF to highlight the significant work being accomplished through the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA). The GAOA was enacted in 2020 and is the single largest investment in public lands in U.S. history. GAOA funding provides federal land management agencies with critical resources to address deferred maintenance and improve infrastructure on our public lands. Through this funding, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service has partnered with the NFF to plan, design and implement priority projects on the GMUG. Through the blog series, NFF will cover GAOA project updates beginning with the Alpine Tunnel and Palisade Wall restoration. The first blog post in the 5-part series will be released Jan. 9 with biweekly updates to follow. Blog posts will cover other GAOA projects including fence improvements, kiosks, trails and campground reconstruction. Blog posts will encapsulate an overview of each project, progression of work including photos and completion plans. The Alpine Tunnel was the first of its kind, a high-elevation railroad tunnel spanning across the Continental Divide landscape. In 1996, the ‘Alpine Tunnel Historic District’ was added to the National Register of Historic Places due to its significance as North America’s highest and longest narrow gauge railroad tunnel. In 2016, an avalanche caused significant damage to the Palisade Wall and a section of the Alpine Tunnel Road had to be closed for public safety. Funding through the GAOA has allowed the GMUG and partners to begin the rehabilitation process of the Palisade Wall and improve access to the Alpine Tunnel Road for future recreationists. Read more about the GAOA accomplishments on the Alpine Tunnel in the NFF blog post here. For more information GAOA funded projects in the Rocky Mountain region visit here. For more information on current fire restrictions, conditions and recreation opportunities, visit the forest website or www.westslopefireinformation.com. Connect with us or follow us on social media (Twitter and Facebook).
