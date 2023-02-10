The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests and the National Forest Foundation (NFF) announce the release of the third blog post in a 5-part series to highlight the significant work being accomplished through the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA).
Through GAOA funding and collaboration with the NFF, 49 informational kiosks will be replaced across all five of the forests’ districts, positively impacting recreational opportunities for visitors. In the fall of 2021, local and regional contractors were used to build the new kiosk structures. Installment of the new kiosks was completed in the summer of 2022. Development of the maps and posters for each kiosk is slated to be completed this spring and installed the summer of 2023. Kiosks are critical infrastructure to supply information to visitors about recreation sites, trails, roads, fire restrictions, camping and much more.
“We are pleased to see this significant project come to fruition through GAOA funding and our partnership with NFF,” said Chad Stewart, GMUG Forest Supervisor. “Our forest visitors rely heavily on accurate information and these new kiosks will provide this for many years to come.”
The GAOA was enacted in 2020 and is the single largest investment in public lands in U.S. history. GAOA funding provides federal land management agencies with critical resources to address deferred maintenance and improve infrastructure on our public lands.
Read more about the GAOA accomplishments on kiosk replacement in the NFF blog post here. For more information GAOA funded projects in the Rocky Mountain region visit here.
For more information on current fire restrictions, conditions and recreation opportunities, visit the forest website or www.westslopefireinformation.com.
