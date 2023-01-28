The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests and the National Forest Foundation (NFF) announce the release of the second blog post in a 5-part series to highlight the significant work being accomplished through the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA).
In the summer of 2022, buck-and-rail fencing was replaced at campgrounds in Taylor Canyon in the Gunnison Valley of Colorado. Taylor Canyon is a popular camping area, with more than half a dozen campgrounds. Each year, ranchers who have livestock grazing permits on National Forest lands in the area, move their cattle from lands for summer and fall. The cattle are driven through Taylor Canyon, an area that sees a significant amount of recreation including river rafting, rock climbing, mountain biking and hiking. Keeping these recreational sites separate from areas used for agricultural purposes is important for the safety of campground users, helpful for the cattle grazers to ensure cattle do not wander into the campgrounds and limits impacts from grazing on vegetation at campgrounds. This project was an effort to help balance rangeland and recreation use, reduce natural resource impacts and improve visitor experience.
“We are appreciative of the dedication and craftsmanship of the crews on this noteworthy project,” said Dayle Funka, Gunnison District Ranger. “Boots-on-the-ground support for critical multiple use projects such as this can be a daunting task and we are grateful for the partnerships with the Gunnison County Sustainable Tourism & Outdoor Recreation (STOR) Committee, the STOR Corps and the NFF.”
The GAOA was enacted in 2020 and is the single largest investment in public lands in U.S. history. GAOA funding provides federal land management agencies with critical resources to address deferred maintenance and improve infrastructure on our public lands. Read more about the GAOA accomplishments on fence restoration in the NFF blog post here. For more information GAOA funded projects in the Rocky Mountain region visit here.
For more information on current fire restrictions, conditions and recreation opportunities, visit the forest website or www.westslopefireinformation.com. Connect with us or follow us on social media (Twitter and
Facebook).
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.