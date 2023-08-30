High Country Spotlight/Shopper readers may have noticed the green sheets inserted in their weekly editions over the past few weeks. If you have missed them, no worries; there’s still time to request your Spotlight/Shopper to be delivered to you!
What were those green sheets about, you may ask? They are just our way of giving you an opportunity to secure your weekly Spotlight/Shopper delivery. We are in the process of changing our distribution permit with the United States Postal Service, and while the same great weekly paper will remain FREE to all our readers, you must request delivery to continue to receive your copy.
This edition marks the last week green sheets will be inserted in the Delta area papers. Rural routes, Surface Creek, and North Fork resident papers have all received their green sheets, but there are still several ways for you to request your FREE subscription to the High Country Spotlight/Shopper.
What are the ways to request the Spotlight/Shopper? Let's count them:
1. Email subscribe@highcountryshopper.com and tell us you want to continue to receive the High Country Spotlight. You must include your full first and last name, mailing address, and phone number.
2. Go to www.HighCountryShopper.com, click SUBSCRIBE, fill out the request form, and click SUBMIT.
It’s that easy. Thank you all for supporting the Spotlight and Shopper! If you have questions, please call 970-527-4576. Delivery requests cannot be taken over the phone and must be submitted in written form.
