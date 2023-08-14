On Aug. 2, board members for Habitat for Humanity of Delta County celebrated with Alma Almanza of Delta, a homeowner who was the recipient of a Habitat home 18 years ago, and who recently paid off her mortgage. Ms. Almanza celebrated the event with friends and family with a ribbon cutting ceremony and a ceremonial burning of her mortgage papers. Board members gifted Alma with a gift basket of goodies, including a “welcome home” plaque wall hanging with a red door; in Scotland, a red front door symbolizes the home owner has paid off the mortgage and that they’re “out of the red.”
Habitat for Humanity of Delta County offers a variety of programs to help homeowners build or improve their homes with the belief that affordable housing plays a critical role in building strong and stable communities. Habitat is always looking for volunteers, donors or those interested in becoming Habitat homeowners! Please visit www.hfhofdelta.com for more information on how to get involved!
