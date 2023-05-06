May is Mental Health Month, and in that spirit, CTC is partnering with local athlete Jonny Zaugg and local filmmaker Kael Van Buskirk for a FREE screening of their film “Skyline” at the Palm Theater on Thursday, May 11!
Screening Details:
- Date: Thursday, May 11
- Time: Doors at 6:30pm – Film at 7:00pm followed by a Q&A with Jonny Zaugg
- Location: Palm Theatre – 721 W Colorado Ave, Telluride
- Cost: FREE!
- FREE pizza and mental health resources available before the film screening!
From the filmmaker:
In a gruelingly hot August of 2020, Jonny Zaugg, a young mountaineer of Swiss heritage from Southwestern Colorado, finally decided it was time to complete the mountain traverse route that had saved his life from suicide, the Sneffels Skyline. Diving into what true passion for our local mountains means, Jonny uses his six years of experience in trying to improve his mental health with climbing this unique landscape to not only navigate the harrowing complexity of one's own mind but also draw attention on how to develop a healthy relationship with our alpine environments.
Please help us spread the word!
Both kids (middle school and above) and adults are welcome and encouraged to attend. Please note that the film addresses adventure and mental health challenges. Additionally, please think of any questions you would like to ask Jonny for the Q&A.
Please Contact Ben Marshall, Communities That Care Administrator
for additional information. (970-708-0172)
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.