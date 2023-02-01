Delta County--in partnership with local municipalities, Fire Protection Districts, and Delta County School District 50J--has started the process to update our Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan which according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) must be updated every five (5) years. Delta County received funding for the update through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program administered by FEMA and the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. Utilizing these grant funds under a 90% federal cost share and 10% local cost share to the County, Delta County Emergency Management and partners completed an Request For Proposals (RFP) bid process in the summer of 2022 and selected WSP, USA Environment & Infrastructure Inc. out of Denver to guide the update process and prepare the updated Hazard Mitigation Plan.
Delta County, led by the Emergency Management Division at the Sheriff's Office in partnership with the municipalities, fire protection district chiefs, and the School District, is currently compiling plans and data and sharing that information about hazards and past events with planners at WSP. The Hazard Mitigation Plan addresses both natural and man-made hazards in the County. To ensure we adequately capture hazards and prepare a plan to mitigate the effects on the community and prevent damage to critical infrastructure, private property and the loss of life; we need input from Delta County residents. The first step in this process is a community survey about natural and man-made hazards in our County.
We encourage all residents to take a few minutes and complete the online survey built by WSP that is designed to gather basic information about hazards in Delta County. The survey is just 12 questions and should take less than five minutes to complete. Please complete the survey by February 19, 2023.
