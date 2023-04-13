The Medicaid Public Health Emergency (PHE) will be ending in May. What this means is that people who have had an increase in their income since the PHE started in 2020 may no longer qualify for Health First Colorado (Medicaid) or CHP+. Below are some steps you can take to make sure you are prepared as well as information on how TCHNetwork can help you apply for healthcare through the marketplace.
What can I do to prepare for the May 11, end of the Medicaid PHE?
- Update your contact info and communication preferences in PEAK
- Watch for and respond timely to official notices from the state
- Check the member renewal resources page at Health First Colorado: hfcgo.com/renewals
If you are no longer eligible for Health First Colorado or CHP+, you can purchase health insurance through the state's official health insurance marketplace, Connect for Health Colorado within 60 days of losing your health coverage.
Coloradans who do not qualify for Health First Colorado or CHP+ may be able to get financial help to lower the cost of private health insurance through Connect for Health Colorado. The amount of financial help is based on the cost of the premiums where the applicant lives, how many people are in their household and their estimated yearly income.
How Tri-County Health Network can help:
- Get experienced help signing up for health coverage by working with one of our certified Health Coverage Guides online or in person.
- Browse plans and costs with an easy, anonymous online tool.
- Find out how much financial help you may qualify for.
