You are invited to join the mission as Delta County plans to build a new playground at the Delta County Fairgrounds in Hotchkiss in 2023 and 2024. Residents of Delta County of all ages, races, backgrounds and demographics will design and plan this playground. The First Session meeting will occur from 3:30 to 5 pm at Heritage Hall in Hotchkiss, on Wednesday, April 12.
You can learn more about joining the Playground Planning Group at the second session which runs from 5:30 to 7 pm. Following these initial meetings, the group will gather several times over about six months to design and give input on the new playground.
Participants will be compensated for their time, travel and childcare expenses. A Spanish translator will be present at every group meeting. If you are interested in learning more about joining the group, please call Lindsay at 970 874 3583.
