The High Country Shopper is looking for your hunting and fishing stories to publish! This September, the 41st annual “High Country Hunting Tales and Guide” will be available to entertain and educate local and visiting hunters and fishermen alike. The favorite publication is filled with useful area hunting information and stories from seasoned, and sometimes not so seasoned, hunters and anglers and we’d like to hear from you! This year, we are also accepting trophy shot photos to publish in the guide.
Write down your favorite hunting or fishing story and send it to us and you could be a big winner!. First prize is $200, second prize is $100 and the third prize winner takes home $50. The entry deadline is August 11th, so send them soon! We would love to have accompanying photos and drawings with your story also. You can mail your story to High Country Shopper, PO Box 7, Paonia Colorado, 81428 or email them to info@HighCountryShopper.com. Please be sure to include your name, address, and phone number.
Don’t feel like waxing poetic about your hunt but have trophy photos of that prize buck or record Cutthroat trout to share? We would love to have those too! Please send high resolution photos to info@HighCountryShopper.com along with a short description covering the “who, what, where and when” of the photograph and we will post your pictures in the Hunting Tales Guide.
Have a trophy shot you want to share? Photos will be published in the 2023 High Country Hunting Tales and Guide. Be sure to include your name and where you are from, where you were hunting or fishing, and when you harvested your game or caught your fish (the month and year). Send to trophyshots@highcountryshopper.com or mail to High Country Shopper, PO Box 7, Paonia, CO 81428.
Just a reminder, the deadline for stories and trophy shots is Friday, August 11th, so don’t wait. The High Country Shopper would like to remind everyone to stay safe this coming season and we look forward to hearing your stories of triumphs and failures alike in the field. Happy Hunting and Fine Fishing to everyone!
