Crawford Pioneer Days is nearly here, and that means the hilariously entertaining old-fashioned melodrama returns! This year’s show, Aunt Fanny’s Last Laugh or, Where There’s A Will, There’s a Won’t, performed by the Crawford Melodrama Players, will take place as a Dessert Theater on Thursday, June 8 at 6:30 pm at Crawford Town Hall. Tickets are $6 and can be picked up at Lazy J Coffee Shop, Crawford Town Hall, and North Fork Boardwalk or by calling Katie at 970-201-3423. Performances also take place on Saturday, June 10 at 11:30 am and 1:30 pm by donation. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Senior Balance and Exercise Program (SAIL) in the North Fork Valley.
The heroine of the show, Felicity Fairweather, is struggling to keep the Dead Horse Falls Inn and Hot Springs open since the mysterious disappearance of her dear Aunt Fanny. Meanwhile, the evil Acrid Stench and his sidekick, Minion, have their own dastardly plan. Will our hero, the dashing and stalwart, Rock Hunter, foil the villain’s fiendish plot? Will the echoes, echoes, echoes of Aunt Fanny’s laughter haunt Felicity forever?
The inspiration for the play comes from the real-life story of Anna Edson Taylor who plunged over Niagara Falls in a barrel in 1901 and survived! Her vessel was a large oak barrel, equipped with a 100-pound blacksmith’s anvil on the bottom to keep it floating upright. Padding was placed all around her, and sufficient air for the trip was pumped into the barrel via a bicycle pump before the lid was screwed on. Anna’s pet kitten accompanied her inside the barrel for the journey through the upper rapids and over the 163-foot Horseshoe Falls. She emerged quite bruised and shocked, but alive. For 10 years, she held the honor of being the only person to have ever gone over the Falls, until the first man attempted it in 1911.
Will Wrich, the performer playing the hero in this year’s show, is launching his debut on the Melodrama stage. He continues a family legacy though, as his grandfather performed with the Crawford Melodrama Players back in the 90’s. This year’s cast is experimenting with taking on multiple roles, so don’t be surprised if you see some familiar faces throughout the play.
Get ready for a suspenseful, and of course, hysterical, performance of Aunt Fanny’s Last Laugh or, Where There’s a Will, There’s A Wont happening Thursday, June 8 (the delicious Dessert Theater) at 6:30 pm at Crawford Town Hall, and Saturday, June 10 at 11:30am and 1:30pm. Come enjoy the show!
