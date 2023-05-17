May 10 found the Black Mesa CattleWomen continuing with their multi-year sponsorship of beef cook-offs at Hotchkiss K8. The event is held quarterly each school year for students in the Hotchkiss middle school cooking classes. The culmination of the four contests is the Iron Chef completion for the first place teams from each quarter competing for top honors near the end of the school year. Class instructors were Glenda Young and Olivia Celis.
The winners of the 4th quarter’s competition judged by CattleWomen Joetta Burns, Pauline Carr and Kathy Tracy were announced on May 11, 2023.
First Place: Tacko About My Beef Team-Kylar Clark, Tatum Fistner, Caleb Garcia and Oliver Handy
Second Place:
Big Beef Bulldogs Team-Anja Ullman, Chloe Jones, Faith Turner, Connor McArtor and Lukas Dennison
Third Place:
Beef Town Team-Madelynn Forsberg, Dana Gove, Alyssa Lovelace, Tyreen Farnsworth and Elle Emmons
Fourth Place: Beef is Cow Team-
Meri Hollembeak, Kyle McCleland, Sandy Elizalde, Jaxon Hollembeak and Ava Caldwell
Five Place: Beef Masters-
Stevie Lynn Johnson, Geraldine Jauregui and Aliza Beverage
In announcing the winners, Pauline Carr complimented all the students on their research papers, table settings, menus and wide variety of ground beef dishes prepared stating there was only one point difference between the 1st and 2nd place teams.
Congratulations
Hotchkiss K8 cooking class students!!!
