HopeWest, a nonprofit organization that provides compassionate care to people facing aging, illness, and grief, today announced the appointment of Lindsay Kampfer as Vice President of Hospice and Palliative Care.
In this role, Kampfer will lead HopeWest’s efforts to provide high-quality, comprehensive care to patients and families facing life-limiting illnesses. She will also be responsible for developing the programs to meet the changing needs of the community.
“We are thrilled to have Lindsay join our team,” said Cassie Mitchell, President and CEO of HopeWest. “She is a highly experienced and respected leader in the field of hospice and palliative care, and her passion for helping others is truly inspiring. I am confident that she will be a tremendous asset to HopeWest and to the community.”
Bringing over a decade of expertise in hospice and palliative care, Kampfer previously held the position of Associate Vice President of PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) Operations at Bluegrass Care Navigators in Lexington, Kentucky. During her tenure, she served as a clinical social worker, a facilitator of the CMS demonstration Medicare Care Choices Model (MCCM), Executive Director of the Hospice and Adult Day Health Care, and as a Counseling Resource Officer.
“I am honored to join HopeWest and to have the opportunity to work with such a dedicated and compassionate team,” said Kampfer. “I am committed to providing the highest quality of care to our patients and families, and to working with the community to ensure that everyone has access to the care they need.”
About HopeWest
HopeWest is a leading provider of hospice and palliative care services, dedicated to profoundly changing the way western Colorado communities experience aging, illness, and grief – one family at a time. With a compassionate and multidisciplinary approach, HopeWest is a nonprofit organization offering a wide range of services designed to meet the unique physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of patients. Serving communities across western Colorado, HopeWest is committed to providing exceptional care, support, and comfort during life’s most challenging moments. For more information visit HopeWestCO.org or call 970-241-2212.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.