Join us for our next session of Mending Hearts!
Mending Hearts is a non-denominational support group that offers support, understanding, and acceptance to anyone who is dealing with life after loss. Join us in a safe and confidential space where you will feel supported through your grief journey.
Each weekly session will include grief education, group support, and strategies for coping. This program is free and open to anyone that is coping with the death of a loved one.
For questions, additional information, or to register for this free support group, contact Claire at 970-914-2047 or CDauwe@HopeWestCO.org
