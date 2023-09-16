HopeWest is proud to announce that it has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Delta Montrose Electrical Association (DMEA) Elevate Grant as part of the "Foundations for the Future Youth Grants" initiative. This generous grant will provide vital support to HopeWest Kids School Groups, benefiting grieving children and teens in both Delta and Montrose communities.
The Foundations for the Future Youth Grants were established to positively impact the lives of children in local communities. The grant aims to empower programs, services, and resources for youth aged 18 and under, with a focus on areas including arts, science, education, health/wellness, safety, and basic needs.
HopeWest Kids is committed to providing guidance and support to children facing the challenges of grief due to the loss of a loved one. Because childhood grief can have lasting emotional impact - affecting both mental health and well-being throughout adulthood - this program profoundly changes the lives of those throughout our community. In 2022 alone, HopeWest Kids helped 588 youth across the Western Slope, including 154 children from the Delta and Montrose counties.
"Children experiencing grief after the death or serious illness of a loved one often face unique emotional challenges that require special attention and care," said Kelly Thompson, HopeWest Montrose Program Director. "This Elevate Grant will enable us to expand our reach and enhance the quality of life for these children by offering them the support they need to cope and grow."
HopeWest is deeply grateful for the trust and support offered by the Elevate Grant, and remains committed to serving the community with exceptional care.
About HopeWest:
HopeWest is a leading provider of compassionate care for individuals and families facing serious illness, death, and grief. With a strong commitment to community well-being, HopeWest is a nonprofit organization that provides exceptional care throughout western Colorado communities during life’s most challenging moments. For more information visit HopeWestCO.org or call 970-241-2212.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post onHighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.