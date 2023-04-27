Linda Lloyd, a volunteer with HopeWest, has been making birthday deliveries to hospice and palliative care patients in Delta for more than 14 years.
“I delight in delivering birthday surprises to our patients,” says Lloyd. “I started doing this after my parents received hospice care.”
With the support of a local florist, Delta Floral, she delivers birthday cards, cheery balloons, and special treats to HopeWest hospice and palliative care patients on their birthdays. Linda also takes the time to chat with patients and make them feel special.
“It’s so rewarding to see someone’s face light up when they realize you’re there to visit them on their birthday,” Lloyd shares. “Many patients say that they feel like a kid again when they get a balloon and candy on their special day.”
Linda is a true inspiration. Her cheerful and happy manner often brings a smile to the faces of a patient and their families and makes a difference for HopeWest patients on their special day. We are so grateful for her dedication to making birthdays special for our patients.
If you would like to volunteer with HopeWest, please contact Amanda Twamley, Volunteer Coordinator, at ATwamley@HopeWestCO.org or 970-874-2606.
###
About HopeWest
HopeWest is a nonprofit organization dedicated to profoundly changing the way our communities experience aging, illness, and grief – one family at a time. Founded in 1993 through a community-wide vision, HopeWest now serves more than 3,000 individuals each year with more than 400 employees across 10,000 square miles of western Colorado. For more information about HopeWest, visit HopeWestCO.org or call 970-241-2212.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.