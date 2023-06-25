HopeWest, a leading provider of hospice care, palliative care, and grief support services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jenni Neil as Business Operations Manager for Delta County. With an extensive background in healthcare and a deep commitment to serving the community, she brings valuable expertise and a passion for making a positive impact on the organization.
Neil joined the HopeWest team in March of 2012, drawn to the organization's exceptional reputation within the local healthcare community. Having lived in Delta County for most of her life, she has a deep understanding of the region's unique needs and is dedicated to improving the lives of its residents.
As the Business Operations Manager, Neil will play a pivotal role in leading the HopeWest Delta programs, encompassing hospice, palliative care, child and teen bereavement services, as well as the esteemed Heirlooms for Hospice store. With her expertise and leadership, Neil aims to continue the legacy of excellence established by HopeWest and ensure the highest level of care and support for patients and their families.
In her new role, Neil is thrilled to work closely with the outstanding medical leaders who affect each program she oversees and is especially excited about engaging with the community. The opportunity to make a lasting impact and contribute to the well-being of individuals and families is a driving force behind her dedication to the hospice and palliative care industries.
"When I joined HopeWest over a decade ago, I knew I had found my place," Neil shared. "Working for HopeWest has allowed me to utilize my education and experience to make a positive difference. Being part of a team that is truly making a difference in our community is what makes this job so fulfilling. Each person on this team is important, and HopeWest is committed to honoring and respecting every role. Continuing this legacy as a leader in the Delta office is of utmost importance to me."
HopeWest is confident that Neil will bring immense value to the organization in this role and continue to elevate the level of care and support provided to the Delta community.
About HopeWest
HopeWest is a leading provider of hospice and palliative care services, dedicated to profoundly changing the way our communities experience aging, illness, and grief – one family at a time. With a compassionate and multidisciplinary approach, HopeWest is a nonprofit organization offering a wide range of services designed to meet the unique physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of patients. Serving communities across western Colorado, HopeWest is committed to providing exceptional care, support, and comfort during life’s most challenging moments. For more information visit HopeWestCO.org or call 970-241-2212.
