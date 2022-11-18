Over 60 local area artists and craft people will be exhibiting their wares at three locations in Hotchkiss on Saturday, November 19. The NF EMS (North Fork Emergency Management Service) event will also be open on Friday November 18th for an additional day of browsing area art.
While the original event was a fundraiser for the Hotchkiss Senior Center, the Hotchkiss Holiday Arts and Craft Fair has continued to expand as a Memorial Hall fundraiser, first managed by local Merchant Herald publisher Tom Wills and currently by the Hotchkiss Chamber. Four years ago, the North Fork EMS joined the group.
Today the event serves as a fundraiser for the Hotchkiss Senior Center, the North Fork Emergency Management Service, the Hotchkiss Chamber of Commerce, and Memorial Hall. Last year, NF EMS purchased several defibrillators for the North Fork area with proceeds from the event.
The Hotchkiss Senior Center will host the Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair on Saturday, November 19, from 9 am to 4 pm at Town Hall/Senior Center. Lunch and Live Music will be offered on Saturday. Contact Donna Ferrier at 970-201-7522 or harrydonna21@gmail.com for additional information – including information on vendor exhibits.
The Annual North Fork EMS Holiday Marketplace will be at Heritage Hall on Friday, November 18, from 11 am to 3 pm, and on Saturday, the 19th, from 9 am to 3 pm. On Saturday, A Tin Can Raffle with wonderful baskets and fabulous pig and eagle statues, donated by ACE Gambles, will take place. Navajo tacos, homemade pie and a drink (all for only $8) will be available. Contact Katie Hedley at 970-201-3423 or at khedley@nfems.com for additional information. NF EMS has already filled the Heritage Hall capacity of 30 exhibitors!
The Hotchkiss Community Chamber of Commerce will again host their portion of the Holiday Arts and Craft Fair on Saturday, November 19, from 9 am to 4 pm at Memorial Hall. Fabulous locally made items and holiday cheer will be in abundance! Contact HCCC Board Director Terry O’Brien at 970-433-5831 or at tobrien@disc.com for additional information.
This is an excellent way for Delta County residents to meet local artists and craft people while supporting the local community.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.