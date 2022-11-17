The Hotchkiss Community Chamber of Commerce will again host it's Holiday Fair on Saturday 11/19 from 9am-4pm at Memorial Hall. Great locally made items and cheer will be in abundance!
The Annual North Fork Holiday Marketplace will be at Heritage Hall on Friday 11/18 from 11am-3pm, and on Saturday 11/19 from 9am-3pm - with a lunch and tin can raffle on Saturday! Navajo tacos, homemade pie and a drink for $8!
The Hotchkiss Senior Center will host their annual Craft Fair on Saturday 11/19, from 9am-4pm at Town Hall/Senior Center. Lunch and Live Music will be offered!
If you would like to be a vendor at the Memorial Hall Craft Fair, click here, fill out the form and return to the Chamber with your payment of $35. If you have any questions, simply email the chamber at: hotchkisschamber@gmail.chotchkisschamber@gmail.com.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
