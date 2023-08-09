Delta County Health Department is reporting the first confirmed human case of West Nile Virus (WNV) this year. The individual is a male in his 30’s from the North Fork area.
WNV can infect people of all ages. Many people infected with WNV will have no symptoms; however, when present, WNV symptoms tend to include fever, headache and fatigue. In rare cases, more severe illness and death can occur. If you have concerns, contact your healthcare provider.
Protecting yourself from mosquito bites is the best way to prevent infection with WNV. Limit outdoor activities at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active. Wear light colors, long pants, long-sleeved shirts, and socks in areas where mosquitoes are active.
Remember the four R’s:
REPEL mosquitoes using EPA-registered insect repellent. REMOVE standing water from your home and yard.
REPAIR or replace damaged window and door screens.
REMIND your family, friends and neighbors about mosquito safety.
Information on methods and materials for controlling mosquitos are available at most municipal offices and the Health Department. For more information: https://www.deltacountyco.gov/820/West-Nile-Virus---Join-the-SWAT-Team
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.