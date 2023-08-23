Interstate 70 is fully OPEN in Debeque Canyon. Crews successfully cleared a large boulder and other rocks from the eastbound lanes. Crews broke up the boulder using drilling equipment and other techniques. Crews also used a rock breaker to reduce the size of large rocks along the shoulder. Once the boulder and rocks were smaller, crews were able to clear the roadway and shoulder. A westbound traffic hold was necessary during the afternoon to allow crews to safely carry out the work. Crews also repaired the roadway before reopening. A media kit with photos of work to clear the rockslide can be viewed using this link. CDOT appreciates the patience of the traveling public while this safety-critical work took place in order to safely reopen eastbound I-70 in Debeque Canyon.
I-70 eastbound had been closed since last night (Friday, Aug. 18) due to a rockslide. The slide took place east of Palisade and Cameo at Mile Point 49.5 at 9:45 p.m. Boulders and rocks came down onto and next to the roadway. No vehicles were damaged. Rockfall and road closures often take place during the summer monsoon season. CDOT continues to ask motorists to check COtrip.org for real-time road conditions.
