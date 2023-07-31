Temporary closure begins July 24
The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests’ Norwood Ranger District announce a temporary, 1 mile closure of National Forest System Road (NFSR) #869– Imogene Pass road. The purpose of the closure is for public health and safety during the replacement of bridge abutments for bridge #3. The impacted area of the closure begins 8 miles from the junction of NFSR #853.1B– Yankee Boy Basin and NFSR #869–Imogene Pass road in Ouray county and 3.3 miles east of Telluride in San Miguel county.
“Many thanks to the San Miguel County Road and Bridge Department who have worked to replace several bridges along Imogene Pass Road. This bridge abutment is the final upgrade as part of that larger project. Replacing the bridges on Imogene Pass has been a priority for both the District and the County as the safety of our visitors is of utmost importance,” said Norwood District Ranger, Megan Eno. “I’m thrilled to see this project finally completed.”
Visitors traveling from the Ouray side of the Imogene Pass road will have a turnaround access point at the Tomboy Townsite. Visitors traveling from Telluride will have a turnaround access point at the Smuggler Mine parking area. Tomboy Townsite will only be accessible from the Ouray county side of the Imogene Pass road until construction is completed. Construction is expected to take up to two weeks.
Recreational activities including dispersed camping are prohibited in the closure area. The public is asked to adhere to this closure and pay close attention to all signage. Travelers and forest visitors should be alert and avoid areas where heavy equipment is working. For more information, please contact the Norwood Ranger. District at (970) 327-4264.
