Partners Palooza is set to occur on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Cleland Park in Delta. This event aims to bring awareness to Delta County residents about the numerous resources available to them through more than twenty nonprofit organizations. The celebration will include live performances by local bands Cousin Curtiss, Kipori Woods, and Cabin Dragon, a climbing wall, food trucks, and family-friendly games.
Delta County's Public Information Officer, Lindsay Mitchell, explained that the event was the brainchild of Delta County and the organization Partners of Delta. The goal is to showcase the many local nonprofits and their missions and to offer them the opportunity to reach citizens in one place. “We have seen an enormous response from the nonprofits and the business community,” she said.
Many nonprofits have already committed to being at the event, including Roice-Hurst Humane Society, The Nature Connection, Delta County Library, Delta County Human Services, The Learning Council, River Valley, Peer Kindness, Kidz Clinic, Special Olympics Colorado, and Delta Family Center. The event is made possible by the generous support of sponsors, including The Delta County Independent, Delta County Board of Realtors, Grand Mesa Real Estate, Jack FM, Mesa Rentals, Alpine Bank, King’s Concrete, Alpine Bank, and more.
Nonprofits, sponsors, and food trucks who wish to get involved still have time to sign up. An online form is available on the Partners Palooza Facebook page (www.facebook.com/PartnersPalooza), or interested parties can email Lindsay Mitchell or call her at 970-874-3583.
Partners Palooza aims to unite as many Delta County nonprofit partners as possible, along with local businesses, entertainers, and the community, in one place for a special event. The aim is to raise awareness of the resources available to Delta County residents through the nonprofit sector.
