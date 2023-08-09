Before August 7, Colorado law allowed a person who is 18 years of age or older to knowingly possess or purchase a firearm. The new act increases the age to legally purchase a firearm to 21 years of age or older. The law went into effect Monday, August 7. Federal law already restricts anyone under 21 from buying handguns, but the new law restricts the purchase of any firearm in Colorado to people who are 21 or over.
The law makes purchasing a gun when you’re under 21 years old punishable by up to one year in jail or a $1,000 fine. Anyone who sells or transfers a firearm to someone under 21 could be punished with up to 18 months in jail or a $5,000 fine.
The legislation is part of a package of bills aimed at preventing gun violence.
The law does include exceptions for some 18 to 21-year-olds such as peace officers or members of the military.
The act makes the unlawful purchase of a firearm by a person who is less than 21 years of age a class 2 misdemeanor and makes it unlawful for a licensed or unlicensed gun dealer to facilitate such a sale. There are some exceptions to the law. More specifically, there are three groups of people to whom the new law does not apply.
- The person is an active member of the United States armed forces; or
- The person is a peace officer or certified by the P.O.S.T. board.
(Note: This summary applies to this bill as enacted.)
A federal lawsuit was filed against Governor Polis and the state in April over the new law, claiming that it is unconstitutional.21
