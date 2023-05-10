Under the direction of Delta Rotary Club, the DHS Interact Club celebrated a year of providing service to our school and community at our annual banquet on 4/28. The club participated in 41 service events throughout the school year totaling 716 hours of service! 16 of the 32 club members participated in 24 or more hours of service individually which qualified them for the Delta Lettering Award!
