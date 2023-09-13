The gallery tour and discussion with Aloria Weaver and David Heskin will be Saturday, September 16 from 4-6 pm at the Blue Sage Art Center.
Aloria Weaver and David Heskin have been painting and teaching together for nearly twenty years, having spent a significant portion of their lives abroad, exhibiting their original artwork and teaching advanced courses in oil painting and geometry. The long term vision of this married couple is to eventually build an art sanctuary, while offering their talents and skills in Paonia and the surrounding areas.
This month, Weaver & Heskin are showcasing a series of their larger-than-life collaborative figurative paintings at The Blue Sage Art Center in Paonia. On Saturday, September 16th, the duo will offer a gallery tour to share an in-depth look at their inspiration and creative process, fostering an environment for attendees to ask questions and partake in a dialogue about the potentials and challenges of collaboration. The many layers of symbolism in the original paintings will also be examined.
