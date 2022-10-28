Join CHICHO's Burgers in supporting the Crawford Library.
Starting November 1st through the end of the year, CHICHO's will offer a 5% discount to all customers who show their Delta County library card at the time of purchase and a 10% discount if you have a receipt showing you have checked out books or used other services from the library since September 1st.
The Crawford Library offers much more than books. When's the last time you renewed your library card? Did you know it expires? The more the community uses our library the more resources they are able to offer. A small example of other resources the library offers are below:
- WiFi can be used in the parking area even when the library is closed
- need to fix your bike? check out a repair manual and tools and you will be pedaling in no time
- Love to visit our state parks? A great idea to stretch your dollars is to rent your park pass from the library and spend those extra dollars on gas or a burger at CHICHO's.
- Talk to your librarian to learn more!
If you have been meaning to try that famous CHICHO Burger and mouth watering hand-cut fries you've heard about, this is your chance! For those in Delta County who have not heard about CHICHO's Burgers, the uniquely crafted made to order burgers are well worth the trip to Crawford where they are tucked inside the Desperado gas station. Come on in and melt off the winter chill with the spicy Hero Burger or mix it up with unbelievably delicious Birria Tacos on Taco Monday (yes it's on Monday!). Your stomach will thank you and your library will too!
Crawford Library is located at 545 Hwy 92, Crawford, CO 81415 and is open on Tuesdays from 10am - 6pm
Other ways to support the library - set up Friends of the Crawford Library for City Market community rewards.
CHICHO's Burgers is located at 40486 D Road, Unit B, Crawford, CO 81415 (inside Desperado)
Call in ahead to skip the wait (970-921-3214).
HOURS: Monday 11a -6p, Tues & Wed closed, Thur, Fri, Sat 11a-8pm, and Sunday 11a - 3p
For MENU and other promotions visit: www.facebook.com/Chichos.Burgers
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.