Colorado Parks and Wildlife is excited to announce that it will hold its 3rd Annual Blast & Twang event on Sat., August 12, 8 a.m. - noon in Rangely. The event will take place at the Elks Trap Range in Rangely, Colorado. This free event is for families and individuals interested in learning outdoor skills including shotgun shooting, archery, and .22 shooting.
“A fun morning filled with awesome opportunities to learn these shooting sports or hone your skills,” said CPW Education and Hunter Outreach Coordinator Kathleen Mawhinney.
No previous experience or equipment is needed. CPW staff and volunteers will be at the event to help those new to using a shotgun, rifle, or bow learn outdoor shooting skills.
Chairs will be available if needed; however, participants are encouraged to bring their own.
Thank you to our partners Rangely Elks club, the Rangely Rec District, Rangely trash service, and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF).
Annual Blast and Twang Event Details:
Date: Saturday, August 12
Time: 8am a.m. - Noon
Location: Rangely Elks Trap Range
½ mile south of Rangely, east side of County Road 23 (Dragon Trail)
For questions, contact CPW’s Meeker office at (970) 878-6090.
