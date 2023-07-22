Did you know Colorado’s Shiras moose is the state’s largest big game animal, with adults weighing 800-1200 pounds and standing up to 6 feet tall? Or, despite their size, moose can run up to 35 miles per hour and are excellent swimmers? Have we piqued your interest? Do you want to learn more about the Shiras moose? Join Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the United States Forest Service on top of the Grand Mesa for the 13th Annual Grand Mesa Moose Day. The free event will take place at the United States Forest Service Visitor Center on July 29, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Today, Colorado’s moose populations are thriving, thanks to successful reintroduction efforts by Colorado Parks and Wildlife. With a population over 3,000, images of moose walking through towns, on popular hiking trails or ski slopes are everywhere and recorded almost daily. With the continued growth in the state’s moose population, the public's curiosity about the largest big game species in Colorado continues to grow as well.
"They are fascinating animals and it's great they are doing well in Colorado," said CPW's Northwest Region Wildlife Viewing Coordinator Trina Romero. "Our management efforts have led to one of the healthiest moose populations in the country and we are very proud of that. This is a great opportunity for everyone to learn more about moose and how to view them in a safe manner."
Grand Mesa Moose Day features various kid-friendly activities, including arts and crafts activities and prize giveaways throughout the day. Kids can earn a prize for going on a hike with a wildlife officer to learn how our staff tracks wildlife using telemetry equipment. Throughout the day, experts will present moose biology and history presentations and demonstrate how biologists transplant and track moose.
"Most people see moose by accident while hiking, fishing or camping," said Romero. "If you suddenly see one, be sure to keep your distance. If you are searching for moose, be prepared with a camera, binoculars or a viewing scope. Perhaps the most important thing to remember is to keep dogs on a leash and far away from moose."
Anyone heading to the event is reminded to be attentive as it is increasingly likely to catch a glimpse of a moose.
Details
What: Grand Mesa Moose Day
When: Saturday, July 29, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Where: USFS Visitor Center - 20090 Baron Lake Drive, Hwy 65 - Top of the Grand Mesa
To get there, take Highway 65 from Interstate 70 by Plateau Creek, Exit 49, or drive up Highway 50 from nearby Delta and follow it up to the USFS Visitor's Center.
CPW reminds the public that moose do not fear humans and instinctively react to a curious dog as if it were a predator and will attack it aggressively. If your dog comes running back to you, there’s a good chance the moose will too.
Visitors are encouraged to bring water and bug repellant. We know that Colorado’s weather can change quickly, make sure to plan for afternoon rain showers and/or cooler weather.
For questions about the annual Grand Mesa Moose Day, contact Northwest Region Wildlife Viewing Coordinator Trina Romero at trina.romero@state.co.us with “Grand Mesa Moose Day” in the subject line.
For more information on wildlife viewing, including moose, visit our website.
