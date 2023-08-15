Colorado Parks and Wildlife is excited to announce that it will hold its first Outdoor Skills Weekend for Novice Men. The three day camping event will take place over Labor Day weekend on a private ranch north of Craig.
No previous experience or equipment is needed. The event will have trained staff to help introduce participants to Fly fishing, archery, .22 rifle shooting, navigation, survival skills, and more!
The weekend will have formal lessons, practice time, and free time to enjoy being outside.
“We are excited to offer this multi-day event which will allow more time for participants to practice their newly acquired skills,” said CPW Education and Hunter Outreach Coordinator Kathleen Mawhinney.
Details
What: Outdoor Skills Weekend for Novice Men
When: Sat., Sept. 2 - Mon., Sept. 4, 2023
Where: Private ranch north of Craig, Colo.
To apply, please complete the Application for Outdoor Skills Weekend no later than Fri., Aug. 18. Participants will be selected on Mon., August 21.
For questions, contact Colorado Parks and Wildlife's Northwest Education and Hunter Outreach Coordinator at 970-255-6181.
Participants are reminded that the class is not a Hunter Education course, which is required to purchase a hunting license. To find a Hunter Education course, visit the CPW website, or call your local Colorado Parks and Wildlife office.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.