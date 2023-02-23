@just_for_josh

Joshua Quammen from Delta, CO is 18 years old. He was diagnosed with an extremely rare genetic disorder in 2018 when he was 13 years old, called CAMK2A. Josh is a Delta High Senior this year and is known for his genuine smile, contagiously positive spirit, and is a joyful member of the DHS marching band drumline, FFA, the Barracudas Swim Team, and our special needs programs- where his people skills and smile brought light to so many staff and students daily. He was a thriving teenager looking forward to his senior year, playing in band and attending homecoming, all the football games and everything else a senior year has to offer. Over the last 6 months, he has regressed and declined emotionally, socially, medically, and physically. He is now at UC Health in Denver, unable to walk or talk and has a feeding tube. Josh’s family and medical team are working tirelessly to find answers and help.
His disorder is so rare that it only affects 150 people worldwide. The only known medical facility researching and helping treat his case is located in the Netherlands. Josh’s parents, Pete and Melody, have been traveling back and forth to Denver to see and care for him. Josh has a 12-year-old brother, Nathaniel, that also needs his parents home so he can attend school regularly. Travel costs and loss of work can be very difficult financially.
In a community-wide effort, we are raising money to assist Josh and his family in accessing ongoing treatment, medical aids and travel expenses to highly-specialized medical teams, all of which are expenses directly related to his condition to improve his everyday living. 100% of proceeds will go directly to special requirements/needs for Josh, travel expenses for the family and CAMK2 research.
Multiple organizations including DHS Student Council, DHS Interact Club, DMS Interact Club, Delta Rotary, Montrose HS Interact Club, Jerry Reiher State Farm Insurance are organizing various fundraising activities during the months of February-March 2023, culminating in our DHS HOPEWeek Community Dodgeball & Mr. Panther assembly on March 22&23 respectively.
Line up of Events at Delta HS:
- HOPEWeek Spirit Dress Up Days -- Tues-Fri, March 21-24. Themed on Josh’s favorite things.
- HOPEWeek: Community Dodgeball, Mr. Panther Assembly & “Jogging the Halls for Josh” -- March 21-24. DHS assembly, class fundraiser competition. Mr. Panther on March 23. StuC
- HOPEWeek Community Dodgeball Tournament “Get your Throw ON to send Josh ON” -- Wed, March 22 @ DHS. $50 registration fee per team, costumes encouraged, prizes, 6 player minimum. StuCo
- DHS Staff “Dip Off” Fundraiser (Nat’l Chip & Dip Day) - March 23 in the staff lounge. Best dip competition. $5 suggested donation. DHS Staff
- HOPEWeek DCSD or Delta Schools “Jogging for Josh” 5K? -- March 20 (inservice day). $20 suggested donation. Katie Bond & Holly T-C.
- Grand Celebration Assembly -- Thurs, April 13. IF we raise a goal amount, hold school-wide assembly as a final send-off & celebration. Video of events to share with family. StuCo
- Themed “thermomenter” to display fundraising goals &recognize sponsors/donors. StuCo/Rotary
Electronic, Credit Card Payments & Bank of CO account:
At this time, DHS is accepting credit card donations by phone or in person to Tina Miller (financial secretary). The family opened an account at Bank of Colorado titled "For the Benefit of Josh Quammen". They are working to set a Venmo & Zelle account for this purpose only. We will share info as soon as we have it.
Venmo (family account)
@just_for_josh
