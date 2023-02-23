@just_for_josh

1) Josh is an integral member of the DHS marching band drumline. 2) Josh & his Dodgeball team, “Josh Doggers” enthusiasticly raised funds at our March 2022 tournament. Josh rallied a team every year to support a stranger in need! 3) Josh was 1 of only 3 students & 2 staff school-wide, shaving his head for the 2021 HopeWeek fundraiser benefiting a student from Montrose HS. 4) Josh beaming during a break from practice with the Barracudas Swim Team.