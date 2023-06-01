The Rotary Club of Cedaredge has honored Justin Williams as student of the month for May. The Cedaredge High School (CHS) senior is an active member of the school’s theater program and a dedicated participant in the school’s E-Sports league. His goal after high school graduation is to enroll at the University of Colorado/CU Denver.
At the urban campus he plans to pursue a postsecondary degree in 3D animation and design. Like other applicants to this elite program, he’ll be spending his first two years taking basic courses and building up an art portfolio in order to apply to take upper division courses in his chosen major. Eventually, he hopes to pursue a career as an artist and designer working in computer gaming or film.
In addition to a typical youngster’s interest in video games, Justin also has a flare for creative writing, and he plays guitar. Asked if he also sings, he recalls a challenging high school theatrical role. In addition to portraying a unicorn named Sparkle, he was obliged to sing the Disney classic “A Whole New World” in front of a live audience.
Pursuing his interest in computers while still in high school, he earned two certifications: one in computer repair/maintenance and the other in Unity—an industry-standard 3D development platform.
After spending part of his childhood in the metro-Denver area, Justin’s family moved to the Western Slope. His mother, Caitlin, praises her son as someone who always puts others before himself. She sees him as a leader among his peers, a person with a kind heart who serves as a role model and good example for others. These traits, she feels, will take her son far.
The Cedaredge Rotary Club meets at noon every first through fourth Tuesday in The Lucky Shot Café at the Cedaredge Golf Course, 500 SE Jay Avenue. Prospective members are welcome to join them for lunch and conversation. The Rotary club is active in awarding local high school scholarships and club members maintain a visitors’ pocket-park north of Cedaredge. They raise scholarship funds throughout the year. Their most recent fundraiser was a Community Christmas Dinner held on Christmas Day at the Stolte Shed in Cedaredge.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.