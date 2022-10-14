For seventeen years Black Mesa CattleWomenhave been sponsoring the Hotchkiss K-8 Middle School cooking class. On October 5, 2022, the first quarter Beef Cook-Off was held during class period. The instructors for the class are Glenda Young and Olivia Celis.Students learn about basic nutrition, safe food preparation, and presentation. At the end of each quarter Black Mesa CattleWomen sponsor the Beef Cook-off for the students. They take an individual written test over the beef materials presented. Each team chooses a team name and prepares a poster, selects a beef recipe, menu, table setting and prepares a research paper on a beef topic. On the day of the contest, they cook and present the beef dish for the judges and clean up all within 30 minutes. Each team used one a pound of ground beef donated by Black Mesa CattleWomen to prepare their beef recipe to finish the quarter.
The judges for the cook-off were Principal Bryan Hollembeck, and Teresa Burns. They tallied the scores from the students' written exams, research paper, their presentation of the entree, meeting the requirements of My Plate, their table setting, following directions of the recipe, favor, and cleanup. The teams were extremely competitive and received prizes from the Black Mesa Cattle Women.
The first-place team called themselves the Perfect Beef scoring 95.5 points and prepared Beef Taco Skillet. Members of the team were Ellie Emmons, Samantha Fraley, Tyreen Farnsworth, Destiny Johnson and Jason Brown. They were awarded a t-shirt and the right to participate in the Iron Chef competition in May, also sponsored by Black Mesa CattleWomen. Second place team called themselves the Beef Buddies with a score of 94.5 points and prepared Flautas. Team members were Chloe Jones, Rebecca Emmons, Anja Ullmann and Geraldine Jauregui. Each of the team members received a cook-off cap. Third place team called themselves the Beef BOi’s with a score of 93 points and prepared Beef Sliders. Members of the team were Kyler Clark, Kacee Deguerre, Jordan Gonzalez, Bronson Hall, Conner McArtor, and Clay Smith. They received dog tags as prizes. Fourth-place team called themselves The Beefy Beefers with a score of 92 preparing Firefighter Macaroni Goulash. Members of the team were Avery Flores, Ava Caldwell, Alyssa Dawes, and Sandy Elizalde. Unfortunately, only Ava and Alyssa were there to cook on Wednesday, however, they each received three dollars.
The Black Mesa CattleWomen would like to thank the Hotchkiss K-8 staff for allowing us to host this contest each quarter. These young people are doing an amazing job planning a balanced meal to meet all the nutritional requirements of My Plate and preparing great dishes with great flavor. Also, we would like to thank our judges for taking time out of their busy day to assist the Beef Cook-off program.
