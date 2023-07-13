Artist Katherine Colwell of Hotchkiss exhibits her room-size, inter-active sculpture on July 21 and 22, in her Pop-Up Art Museum, at the Redlands Mesa Grange, near Hotchkiss. Grange-Museum hours are Friday July 21, 10am to 4pm, and Saturday July 22, Noon to 6pm.
Colwell’s BIG TREE COLLECTION inter-active sculpture contains 71 artworks. The sculpture when open is approximately 15-feet long, 4-feet wide, and 12” tall. When closed, it fits within a 24” by 18” storage tote. Created during her 45-years-plus artistic career, Colwell’s BIG collection of tree images in many media includes: etchings and monotypes; watercolors; plein-air drawings in graphite, ink, and color pencil; hand-embroidery, hand-made felt, and hand-quilting; silk painting; and more.
Constructed in four “chapters,” the artworks and the sculpture itself are created with silk, linen, cotton, and synthetic fabrics and threads, Arches papers, and museum board. Katherine demonstrates the inter-active sculpture, and describes her inspirations and processes, at Noon and 2pm on Friday the 21st, and 2pm and 4pm on Saturday the 22nd.
Throughout artistic career, Katherine has exhibited and marketed her unique blend of embroidery, printmaking and drawing nationwide, as well as mentoring individuals and working with organizations in workshops and secondary art classes, locally, regionally and across the country. Due to the museum-quality nature of the sculpture, art lovers wear masks while viewing up close, to avoid coughing or sneezing on the art. Colwell says, “The intricate, unique and ethereal details are nothing to be sneezed at!” Masks are provided for museum-goers who no longer travel with masks.
The Redlands Mesa Grange is located 27953 Redlands Mesa Road, between Hotchkiss and Cedaredge, in Delta County.
