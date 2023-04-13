Congratulations, Kole Hawkins and Taryn Wolcott, on being 2023 Daniels Scholarship recipients! Your hard work and perseverance have paid off!
The Daniels Scholarship Program provides the opportunity for motivated students to attend the college of their choice. Daniels Scholars will receive up to $100,000 to be applied at any two- or four-year, nonprofit, accredited college or university in the United States.
The Daniels Fund has announced its 2023 class of Daniels Scholarship Program recipients. 238 high school seniors across Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming were selected as 2023 Daniels Scholars, including 138 students from Colorado. Taryn and Kole, your friends and neighbors are excited for you and can't wait to see what your futures hold!
