Ladies: do you want to learn to fly fish, shotgun shooting, AND archery- all in the same weekend? We are now accepting applications for our Ladies Cast, Blast, and Twang event being held July 28-30!
This two-night rural excursion is held south of Norwood, Colorado. The event creates a learning environment that prioritizes safety while allowing for some laughs! At this event you will learn the basics of these outdoor skills from local CPW staff.
Apply in person at the Montrose Service Center by this Friday, July 14th at 5 pm. We take a $40 deposit which is kept to cover food and materials costs if you are chosen to attend.
