On February 28th we are hosting the first After Hours event of 2023. At this event you will hear from local business owners, Region 10 Business Resources, and the Applefest Business Grant program.
Many know that when the Town took over Applefest, that there was a promise to use some of the revenue for upgrades to the venue and to support our businesses, partners, and sponsors.
Some of you may have already heard about this program, however, there has been some misinformation about the grant and so we will be setting the record straight and answering any questions that you may have. Come to The Pondy at 5:30 pm on February 28th and join us as we unveil the Applefest Business Grant, hear from some amazing business owners, and learn about business resources available in our area.
The event is being co-hosted by The Pondy and the Blue Spruce. The Pondy is offering up your first drink of the evening and the Blue Spruce will be serving up appetizers!
Bring your business cards, (there will be drawings for prizes) and get ready to mingle with business owners, learn about business resources and even apply for a grant.
We hope you are as excited as we are!
