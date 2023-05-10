The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) will conduct its annual national food drive this Saturday, May 13. NALC's food drive, first held in 1993, helps feed millions of Americans.
The Stamp Out Hunger® Food Drive, the country's largest one-day food drive, provides residents with an easy way to donate food to those in need.
The timing is important, with food banks, pantries and shelters running low on donations from the winter holidays and with summer approaching, when most school meal programs are suspended.
On May 13, as they deliver mail, the nation's 200,000 letter carriers, including your carriers in Delta County, will collect the donations that residents have left near their mailboxes. People are encouraged to leave a sturdy bag (or bags) containing non-perishable foods, such as canned soup, canned vegetables, canned meats and fish, pasta, rice or cereal before the regular mail delivery on Saturday. The food donations stay in each community, going to help local residents.
National partners assisting NALC in the food drive are: the U.S. Postal Service, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, the National Rural Letter Carriers' Association, Vericast, United Way Worldwide, the AFL-CIO, Valpak, the Kellogg Co. and CVS Health.
People who have questions about the drive in their area should ask their letter carrier, contact their local post office, or go to nalc.org/food-drive, facebook.com/StampOutHunger or twitter.com/StampOutHunger.
