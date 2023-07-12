There is a vacancy on the Town’s Planning and Zoning Commission, and the Commission seeks letters of interest from residents to serve for a three-year-term on the Commission. The requirements to serve in this capacity include being a resident of the Town of Cedaredge. The Board of Trustees would additionally like to see applicants that have either land use planning experience, or have knowledge and understanding of the Town’s Land Use Code, which is found in Title 16 of the Municipal Code.
The Planning Commission is an advisory board to the Board of Trustees and its purpose is to take the lead preparing the Town’s Master Plan (an update to the Master Plan will take place this year); insure that each land development proposal meets the goals and standards of the Town’s Land Use Code and Master Plan; and provide recommendations on variances and exceptions to land use issues.
If interested in serving the community in this capacity, please submit a letter of interest by July 21 to kcollins@cedaredgecolorado.com, PO Box 398 Cedaredge CO 81413 or in person at Town Hall at 235 W. Main Street.
