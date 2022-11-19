The focus in recent news about the libraries in Delta County has been on brick and mortar buildings and the challenge the library district faces in keeping five buildings open with declining or flat revenue and ever-increasing expenses.
In the on-going conversation about how to effectively provide library services in Delta County within extreme budget constraints, it is vitally important to remember that not all library services exist within a library building.
The online library, also known as the sixth library in Delta County, is a primary example of how 21st century libraries are providing services for patrons who never even walk into a library building.
“Our patrons can apply for a library card online,” says LaDonna Gunn, district director of Delta County Libraries. “We email them their library card information and they immediately have access to thousands of books and audiobooks, movies, music, research materials, and more. We have hundreds of patrons who never set foot in our buildings but are actively utilizing library materials and engaging with library staff.”
The key findings of a comprehensive analysis on the current state of public libraries in the US, utilizing data from IMLS’s Public Library Survey, show that libraries are more popular than ever. However, the public may not be aware of this because of the strong shift to digital resources.
The analysis confirms that visits to US libraries are in a 10-year decline (2009-2019) and people are less likely to borrow physical materials. At the same time, there are more registered library users than in the past, libraries have larger collections, and those collections are getting more use.
“We definitely see this trend in Delta County,” says Leah Morris, collections and systems administrator for the libraries. “Checkouts of physical materials and visits to our libraries continue to trend downward, while usage of our online library continues to grow.”
Despite this trend, library staff understands that providing opportunities for in-person experiences and interactions is vital. And library staff is also doing this outside of library buildings.
“Many people know that we offer weekly Storytimes at our five library locations,” comments Gunn. “What they may not know is that we also visit preschools, daycares, and even special events to share stories with children.”
“It is important that we have the capacity to meet people where they are, such as in schools and at senior centers, at events and in workplaces,” explains Gunn. “This approach is essential for us in meeting our mission to serve all of the 30,000+ people who live in our service area.”
Another example of this is the student library card program. “We distributed over 2700 student library cards and materials to schools in Delta County in August and September,” explains Gunn.
“In 2021, 33% of our active users in Delta County were student library card users,” says LaDonna Gunn, district director. “The student library cards provide access to the online library. With our support, teachers and students are regularly utilizing digital library resources from the classroom and from home.”
The five brick-and-mortar library buildings in Delta County hold many valuable resources and serve as important community gathering places. And, as the library district meets its mission, its reach will extend beyond the walls of a building.
For more information and to access the online library, visit www.deltalibraries.org.
