Library cards are free to all residents of Delta County Libraries’ service area and getting a card is simple. Residents can visit any Delta County Library during open hours with a photo ID and proof of address, fill out a small application form, and receive a library card immediately. Those who prefer the convenience of applying from home can do so at any time through the library website at https://deltalibraries.org/forms/get-a-library-card/.
The libraries provide free library cards to students through a partnership with the school district and out-of-county Colorado guests through a state-wide library program.
Library cards expire every three years so that staff members have an opportunity to ensure that the libraries have up-to-date contact information for users. Cards can be renewed in-person by visiting a library, or online at https://deltalibraries.org/forms/renew-your-library-card/.
Library cards may be used in any Delta County Library and in the online library to access library materials, services and resources.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.