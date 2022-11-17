Historic Carnegie building

Library cards are free to all residents of Delta County Libraries’ service area and getting a card is simple.  Residents can visit any Delta County Library during open hours with a photo ID and proof of address, fill out a small application form, and receive a library card immediately.  Those who prefer the convenience of applying from home can do so at any time through the library website at https://deltalibraries.org/forms/get-a-library-card/.   

The libraries provide free library cards to students through a partnership with the school district and out-of-county Colorado guests through a state-wide library program. 

Library cards expire every three years so that staff members have an opportunity to ensure that the libraries have up-to-date contact information for users.  Cards can be renewed in-person by visiting a library, or online at https://deltalibraries.org/forms/renew-your-library-card/

Library cards may be used in any Delta County Library and in the online library to access library materials, services and resources. 

